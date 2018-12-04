BJP will get comfortable majority in MP: Chouhan

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get a comfortable majority in the just-concluded Assembly elections in the state. "We will get a good majority. It's not correct to say a number. I don't lie. You will see on (December) 11th (counting day). The BJP will get a comfortable majority," Chouhan, who is here to campaign for his party in the Telangana Assembly polls, said. Some individuals might have faced anti-incumbency at some places, but not against the government, the chief minister said, asserting that there was no anti-incumbency. On the concerns raised by the Congress over electronic voting machines in MP, Chouhan said, "The speciality of the Congress is that it starts searching for reasons for loss even before the defeat and prepares a prelude to it. The Election Commission is a constitutional body and we all have faith in it." "Can it happen in today's age that EVMs changed and power went off?" he asked. When it was pointed out that the EC had itself said the electricity went off for two hours in a strongroom in Bhopal, Chouhan said the commission was responsible and it would look into it. On the mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in which a police officer was one of the two persons killed in the incident, Chouhan said the BJP was against violence and action would be taken as per the investigation. Alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana had disappointed people on various fronts, Chouhan said BJP was the alternative. Describing the alliance among the Congress, the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti for the Telangana polls as "opportunistic", he claimed that it was a failure". PTI SJR RS BNHMB