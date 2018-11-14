BJP will indulge in horse-trading in Mizoram to 'grab power at all costs', alleges Congress

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Mizoram on Wednesday alleged that the BJP would indulge in horse-trading after the Assembly polls to "grab power at all costs" and Independent MLAs would be the most vulnerable in that scenario.The state BJP, however, vehemently denied the charge, saying the party had never indulged in horse-trading and does not have any intention to do so.Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly would be held on November 28. It is the only state in the northeastern region of the country where the Congress is in power.The ruling party in the state also attacked the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a conglomerate of seven organisations, as its 35 candidates are contesting the polls as Independents."With the BJP intending to grab power at all costs, the Independent candidates would be most vulnerable during horse-trading," state Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said during a press conference here.He also alleged that if the BJP managed to win even two or three seats it would indulge in poaching in order to be in the government through back door, as the party had done in states of the region -- Meghalaya and Nagaland.In Meghalaya, the BJP, with only two MLAs, is now a part of the National People's Party (NPP) led government.In the February election, Meghalaya had thrown up a fractured mandate with the Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the NPP, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur. The NPP formed government with help of the BJP and other parties.In the 60-member Nagaland assembly election in February, the ruling Naga People's Front had emerged the single largest party with 27 seats. The NDPP-BJP alliance (29 seats) formed government with the help of an Independent and a JD(U) MLA.The state Congress had alleged that the Mizo National Front (MNF) would form a post-poll alliance with the BJP in the event of a hung assembly. However, both the parties denied it.The ruling party in Mizoram is now training its guns on the ZPM as its candidates are contesting as Independents.Lallianchhunga said the ZPM is not a registered or recognised political party and all the 35 nominees were contesting the polls as Independents and, if they win, would be the "most vulnerable" targets of post-poll horse-trading.BJP state unit spokesman Lalrozara said the allegation of horse-trading is baseless and the Congress, facing a massive anti-incumbency wave, is only trying to tarnish the image of the saffron party.Lallianchhunga has also alleged that the BJP's campaigners from the region and Delhi were wooing Chakma and Bru people to ensure that it wins in at least five seats.The ethnic Chakma and Bru community people are dominant factors in five constituencies of Mizoram. PTI HCV NN NSD