BJP will make sedition law more stringent: Rajnath

Shimla, May 16 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress for promising to abolish sedition law in its poll manifesto, Union Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said the legislation will be made more stringent after BJP returns to power at the Centre.At a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district in support of Ram Swaroop Sharma who is seeking re-election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, he said Indian economy has become on of the fastest growing economy in the world and the IMF has praised the country for its economic growth.He also claimed that inflation has been controlled during the five years the BJP's rule.If voted to power again, the BJP will make the provisions of sedition law more stringent to check anti-national activities, Singh said, adding India has not acquired even an inch of land of any other country but if any other nation tries to do so, India will prevent it at any cost.In its poll manifesto, the Congress has promised to abolish the provision of sedition in the IPC and review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as well as deployment of the armed forces."The BJP is the only party where a ground-level worker can become a chief minister and even prime minister with his relentless efforts. On the other hand, there is a party which revolves around only a family," Singh claimed.Ram Swaroop is pitted against Sukh Ram's grandson Aashray Sharma who has been fielded in the seat by the Congress. Aashray Sharma's father Anil Sharma recently resigned from the state cabinet but is still a BJP MLA in Mandi Assembly segment.Voting for state's all four seats -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- will take place during the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.