BJP will win all 10 LS seats in Hry: Khattar

Panipat, Mar 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a roadshow here on Tuesday and exuded confidence that the ruling BJP will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state. Khattar said the BJP will seek votes on the basis of development work undertaken by both the state and the central government. "People have time and again put their stamp of approval on our policies and programmes," he said. At present, the BJP has seven Lok Sabha MPs from Haryana.Khattar rode a flower-bedecked open-top jeep. A large number of people had lined up on both sides of the roads in the city. The chief minister was accompanied by Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Panipat MLA Rohita Rewri and Panipat Mayor Avneet Kaur. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Khattar will be holding a series of public meetings and roadshows in the state. Over the next few days, Khattar will hold roadshows and public meetings in Karnal, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts. Meanwhile, the Congress in Haryana launched a six-day-long state-wide bus yatra from Gurugram on Tuesday, in which senior leaders of the state unit are taking part. The "Parvartan Yatra" will cover all the 10 constituencies. The polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 12.