BJP will win all 7 seats with higher margin in 2019: Party's Delhi LS polls candidates

(Eds: Updating with quotes) New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the support of every section of society, BJP candidates from the national capital said Friday, exuding confidence that the party will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats here with a margin higher than that in 2014. Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Minister and BJP's Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat candidate Harsh Vardhan said the "pleading" done by the Delhi's ruling party for a pre-poll alliance with the Congress gives an indication that it is staring at defeat. "Every section of society, from the youth to street hawkers, support Modi. People, more than BJP workers, are eager to make Modi the prime minister of the country again. BJP will win the 2019 polls with more seats than in 2014," he said.Echoing similar views, BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri hit out at the AAP and said those rejected by the people are pleading for an alliance with the Congress. "The BJP will win all seven seats with a bigger margin in 2019 than 2014. The forces that aspire defeat of the BJP will be defeated," he said. The party's candidates were interacting with reporters at the Delhi BJP office. Except for Parvesh Singh Verma, the BJP's West Delhi candidate, all the other nominees of the party for Delhi were present at the event. Several BJP leaders, including party in-charge for Delhi Shyam Jaju, Union minister Vijay Goel, Delhi president and Northeast Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, were also present at the event. Post BJP's victory, there will only be "rashtarvad (nationalism)" and "manavtavad (humanity)", instead of naxalism, terrorism and regionalism, Vardhan said. BJP candidate from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi said when Modi stormed to power in 2014, the state of the country was not good, but it has improved in the last five years. Now, the direction of the country will change for good, she said."Pehle dasha badli thi, ab dasha badlegi," Lekhi said.East Delhi candidate and cricketer Gautam Gambhir said his party is different and unlike the AAP, it will not indulge in blame game, but focus on work.Since the day of voting May 12 is a Sunday, Vardhan urged voters to pre-pone their plans and exercise their franchise.