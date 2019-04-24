BJP will win elections as nationalism has taken over casteism: Amar Singh

By Abhinav Pandey Lucknow, Apr 24 (PTI) The BJP will form the next government with majority as nationalism has taken over casteism in this Lok Sabha election, former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh said Wednesday.In an interview to PTI, Singh also attacked the SP leadership, accusing party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of "doublespeak" and ditching him."The BJP will be able to form majority government at the Centre as this time nationalism has taken over casteism and the scenario has changed in favour of Narendra Modi," he said.Speaking about the difference between the 2014 and 2019 general elections, Singh told PTI over phone that there was a 'NaMo' wave in 2014, but this time people will vote for him for the tremendous work he has done in the last five years. "From medical treatment to LPG cylinders, electricity, housing and electricity, the BJP government has worked in all areas and touched the common man's life," said Singh, who due to illness is not actively campaigning. On being asked about SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the impact it would make, he said,"Mayawatiji (Bahujan Samaj Party chief) is preaching discipline to SP cadres. It only signifies fall of the SP as a political party.""The SP had won 39 seats under Mulayam Singh Yadav's leadership. The seats are coming down in each election under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership," the MP said.This time also the BJP will form government at the Centre as they are relying on nationalism to ensure victory," he said.On his former colleague Mulayam Singh Yadav, Singh said, "He does doublespeak and cannot be trusted. He ditched both Shivpal and me and sided with son Akhilesh."Singh said he did not leave the SP but was "kicked out" from it twice.Asked about his closeness with the BJP, he said, "I am not a member of the BJP. I also went to Rampur to campaign for Modi and not (candidate) Jaya Prada."Jaya Prada has been pitted by the BJP against SP leader Azam Khan from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat. Khan had recently come under fire for his underwear jibe at the BJP candidate. "The statements of Khan caused damage to him only. Our daughters and sisters are to be respected," Singh said when asked about the chances of the actor-turned-politician to win the seat."Khan's defeat will be like burning an effigy of Ravana. Every citizen of Rampur will give a befitting reply to this man and his son who made comments terming the BJP candidate as Anarkali," Singh a bete noire of Khan said. Azam Khan's son Abdullah Khan has recently said that "both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don't want Anarkali" Anarkali, a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar's court, was known to have had an affair with Akbar's son Jehangir. As punishment, she was buried alive in a wall."The same Azam Khan took Jaya Prada to Rampur and had sought vote for her. Was he not aware that time about her Bollywood background? What he thinks about his own party leader Jaya Bachchan, he should tell," Singh said.Jaya Bachchan is another actor-turned-politician and member in the Rajya Sabha from the SP.Singh alleged that due to Muslim votes, Mulayam Singh Yadav had given a free hand to Azam Khan. PTI ABN SMISMI ANBANB