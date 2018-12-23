BJP wins Jasdan assembly bypoll in Gujarat: PM thanks people

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday thanked people of Jasdan seat in Gujarat for the victory of BJP candidate in the assembly bypoll.Congress turncoat Kunvarji Bavaliya won the election in Gujarat. His exit from the Congress had necessitated the bypoll."I thank the people of Jasdan for blessing the BJP and supporting the party's development agenda. Congratulations to Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya for the victory," Modi tweeted. He also appreciated BJP members of the state and chief minister Vijay Rupani.BJP candidate and minister Bavaliya comfortably defeated his nearest rival Congress nominee Avsar Nakiya by a margin of 19,979 votes, officials said. Bavaliya not only retained the assembly seat in Rajkot district, which he had won for the Congress in 2017, but also increased his victory margin. With this, the BJP now has 100 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, while the Congress tally has come down to 76 in the 182-member House.PTI NAB RCJ