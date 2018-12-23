BJP wins Jasdan bypoll; reaches three-figure mark in Gujarat Assembly

Ahmedabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP comfortably won the bypoll from Jasdan Assembly seat in Gujarat Sunday, taking its tally in the House to 100.BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya defeated his nearestrival, Congress nominee Avsar Nakiya, by a margin of 19,979votes, officials said.Bavaliya retained the Assembly seat in Rajkot which hehad won as Congress candidate in 2017.With this, the BJP now has 100 MLAs in the 182-memberGujarat Legislative Assembly, while the Congress tally hascome down to 76. The saffron outfit had won 99 seats in the2017 assembly polls and the Congress 77.At the end of the counting of votes, Bavaliya secured a total 90,262 votes as against Nakiya's 70,283, the officialssaid.A total 2,146 votes were cast as NOTA, they said.Polling for the Jasdan Assembly seat was held onDecember 20 and a voter turnout of 71.27 per cent wasrecorded.The by-poll became a battle of prestige between theruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the wake of thelatter winning the just held assembly elections in MadhyaPradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.The by-election was necessitated after Bavaliya, aninfluential Koli community leader who had won the seat on aCongress ticket in 2017, resigned from the party and also theassembly, and joined the BJP.Bavaliya, who quit as an assembly member on July 2,was made a Cabinet minister in the BJP government the sameday.As the Congress candidate in 2017, Bavaliya had wonover BJP's Bharat Boghara by a margin of 9,277 votes. PTI KAPD RSY DVDV