BJP woman worker e-mails to cops sexual harassment complaint against sr party leader

Dehradun, Nov 12 (PTI) A BJP woman worker, who had slapped sexual harassment charges against senior party leader Sanjay Kumar, has sent her complaint to the police on e-mail.The victim has lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the case which is being looked into, ADG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said Monday.The complaint was received on e-mail on the November 10 night and is being looked into by SP (Rural) Sarita Dobhal, he said.Kumar has already resigned from the post of Pradesh BJP general secretary (Oorganisation) following the controversy.The woman party worker has alleged in her complaint that she came in touch with Kumar at a party programme some months ago after which he has been sexually harassing her.She has also alleged that she had approached senior party leaders with her complaint but they took no action.