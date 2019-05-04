BJP worker shot dead by suspected militants in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) A BJP worker was shot dead by suspected militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, police said. Unknown terrorists fired at a member of the BJP, Gul AhmadMir, at Nowgam Verinag, a police official said. The official said Mir was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off to nab the suspects, the official said. PTI SSB CK