BJP workers being killed for their ideology: Modi

Varanasi, May 27 (PTI) BJP workers are being killed for their ideology in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing the party's workers here.Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic, there is chemistry, the prime minister told the gathering in a 'thank you' visit to his parliamentary constituency.Modi, who also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, visited the temple town four days after steering his party to a resounding win of 303 Lok Sabha seats."For the country I am PM, but for you I am your MP and 'sevak'," Modi said, thanking the voters of Varanasi for voting him into the Lok Sabha for a second term.He also spoke on the importance of 'perfect synergy' between the government and the party and said "work and workers" together can create wonders.The prime minister said he was grateful to the opponents who had fought against him.