BJP workers burn effigy of Pitroda for 'hua to hua' remarks

Ghaziabad, May 11 May (PTI) Scores of BJP workers held a protest demonstration Saturday and burnt an effigy of Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, on Thursday said, 'hua to hua' (So what, it happened) about the anti-Sikh riots. He made this remark in response to a question on the riots by a newsman in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. He later tendered an apology for the remarks, from which the Congress has distanced itself. Members of the Sikh community led by BJP leader Sardar SP Singh staged protest at 'Hint Chowk' in Rajnagar colony here. Addressing the protesters, Singh said that after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, anti-Sikh riots broke out and innumerable members of the community were killed. He alleged that Congress leaders had provoked "the unruly mob against the Sikhs". PTI CORR CK