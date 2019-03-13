BJP workers burn symbolic tower of AAP's failed promises, accuses it of cheating people of Delhi

New Delhi, March 13 (PTI) BJP workers led by Union minister Vijay Goel Wednesday burnt the manifesto of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a symbolic tower of its "failed" promises while accusing the ruling party of "cheating" the people of Delhi.The protest came ahead of AAP's scheduled event to torch BJP's manifesto to protest against it's "betrayal" on granting full statehood to Delhi.Hitting out at the Kejriwal government, Goel said,"We have torched this symbolic tower of failures and unfulfilled promises which cheated people of Delhi after making 70 promises to them before coming to power."Goel alleged that the Kejriwal government did not fulfil it's promises of developing unauthorised colonies, to make Delhi pollution free, opening 20 colleges, buying 10,000 buses and cleaning the Yamuna, among others."They had promised to construct two lakh toilets in the slums but not even 200 have been constructed," Goel said addressing party workers at Jantar Mantar.He also sought to corner the AAP government saying it failed in appointing a Jan Lokpal and come up with Mohalla Sabha as was promised in it's manifesto of 2015 Assembly elections."Kejriwal government failed in every field and cheated the people who gave it 67 out of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi," he said.In the run up to Lok Sabha polls, scheduled on May 12 in Delhi, the BJP has launched attack on AAP on the local issues in the city. PTI VIT GJS GJS TDSTDS