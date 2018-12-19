BJP working to empower common people, develop wards, villages in J-K: Priya Sethi

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and the BJP's state spokesperson Priya Sethi said on Wednesday her party was making sincerest efforts to empower commoners and make them partners in development of their wards and villages.This was the reason behind the BJP walking out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, and favoured the administration holding panchayat as well as urban local bodies polls in face of resistance of elites of some particular parties, she said.Sethi said all-round development, including uninterrupted electricity supply, potable water, better streets, well-laid drains and macdamised roads, besides timely delivery of essential services are on the BJP's agenda and the party was working towards achieving these targets.To achieve this, the departments concerned were regularly being asked to take up works of utmost importance, she said.The BJP's state spokesperson said it was towards this end that fresh water pipes were being laid in old city. Sethi said the work was inspected by her earlier on Wednesday.During her tour of the old city, the former minister visited areas where public health engineering authorities were asked to replace old and worn-out pipes. PTI AB NSDNSD