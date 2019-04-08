BJP writes to EC for disqualification of Jammu Cong candidate

Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, seeking disqualification of the Congress candidate from the Jammu Lok Sabha seat over his wife's alleged communal remarks. In the written complaint to the Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer, the BJP urged the commission to file an FIR against Indira Bhalla, who is the wife of Raman Bhalla, the Congress candidate for the Jammu-Poonch constituency. At a rally in Poonch last Tuesday, Indira Bhalla had purportedly described the Amarnath land agitation as communal, the BJP lawyers said. They accused Indira Bhalla of polarisation and hurting religious sentiments. A copy of the video clip has been provided to the CEO. During the Amarnath land row of 2008, there were widespread protests for and against the allotment of nearly 100 acres to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for creating permanent facilities for pilgrims. PTI ABHMB