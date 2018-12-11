BJP writes to J&K Guv over security of elected members of displaced community

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit Tuesday wrote to Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking security and accommodation of the newly-elected urban local body members belonging to displaced community. "The security and accommodation is a matter of concern for the newly-elected displaced Kashmiri Hindu community members in the Valley. We have raised the issue with the Governor," J&K BJP vice-president and MLC G L Raina told reporters here.Over 60 displaced Hindu community members have been elected from various areas of Kashmir in the recently-held urban local bodies (ULB) election.Raina said the security of the recently-elected sarpanch and panch from the displaced community was also taken up with top officials. "Most of these elected members have been living outside Kashmir for last 28 years because of forced dislocation of the entire community of Kashmiri Pandits," he said."Since these members are displaced and have been away from Kashmir valley, they do not have any place to live in Kashmir. The government has not till date provided proper accommodation and security to them because of which they are unable to discharge their responsibility," the BJP leader said in the letter. He also called for guidelines to these members and the authorities concerned to put in place a mechanism by which these elected members can attend to the grievances of their exiled voters."Quite a large number of voters who elected these and other members of ULB and panchayat polls are also in exile. Most of them live in camps in Jammu and NCR Delhi."There are no guidelines by which these elected members can attend to the needs and grievances of the exiled voters," Raina claimed. The J&K BJP vice-president also congratulated the Governor for "efficacious, peaceful, fruitful and successful ULB and panchayat elections in the state".This will have a long-term impact on the economic, social and political life of the state besides further strengthening the democracy at grassroots levels, he said. The BJP leader also thanked Malik for ensuring the participation of the displaced community in near equal measure in the elections. PTI AB SRY