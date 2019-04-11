BJP yet to decide candidate for Rajasthan's Dausa seat, tussle among ticket aspirants

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The BJP is yet to decide its candidate for Rajasthan's Dausa Lok Sabha seat where a tussle is on among scores of ticket aspirants. Dausa is among 12 constituencies of the state which will go to poll in the second phase on May 6 and the only seat left for the party to announce its candidate. While BJP leader Kirori Meena is demanding ticket for his wife and former MLA Golma Devi, independent MLA Omprakash Hudla, with support from former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, is also staking claim for the Dausa seat, party sources said. Hudla had contested the assembly election after his ticket was denied by the BJP. "There is a situation of confusion and no clarity about the candidate so far. We at the state unit have no information about it," BJP state president Madan Lal Saini told PTI on Thursday. "The name of the candidate will be announced as soon as it is decided by the party leadership in Delhi," Saini added. Meanwhile, speculations were rife on Wednesday that the party declared former MP Jaskaur Meena as its candidate from the constituency and the BJP state unit congratulated her on Twitter. The tweet was later removed and Saini said it was posted by mistake. Kirori Meena's supporters held demonstration in parts of Dausa against Raje on Thursday, saying he should resign from the BJP as the party was planning to field Jaskaur Meena from the constituency. Both Kirori Meena and Hudla were not available for comments. The BJP is contesting on 24 of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state and has fielded Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal from Nagaur. PTI SDA AD AD SNESNE