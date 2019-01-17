BJP youth wing launches its campaign for party's Lok Sabha poll win

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The BJP youth wing chief, Poonam Mahajan, Thursday interacted with over 50 lakh young voters spread across 200 towns through video- conference in what the organisation claimed to be the largest-ever youth outreach programme done by a political party using technology. In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said the interaction also marked the launch of its campaign, "VijayLakshya2019" (aiming victory in 2019), for the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha polls and the re-election of Narendra Modi as prime minister. Mahajan, who was present in Tawang near the China border, said it is the "magnificent efforts" of Modi that have ensured the communication with 50 lakh youths from different and remote parts of the country at a single point of time. "This is the largest-ever youth outreach programme done by any political party through the use of technology. Over 20 locations were identified for two-way interactions and over 180 locations were identified for one-way interaction," the BJYM said. Locations included Leh, Wagah, Kutch, Jaisalmer, Darjeeling, Kanyakumari, Bastar, and Loktak Islands. PTI KR SMN