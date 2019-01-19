BJP youth wing rally at Ramlila Maidan Sunday

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi unit of the BJP's youth wing will hold a rally on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan where young workers will take a pledge to aware people at the booth-level about schemes and policies of the central government and to re-elect Narendra Modi as the prime minister. The 'Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maha Rally' comes two weeks after the party hosted a grand 'khichdi feast' at the Ramlila Maidan to connect with Dalits, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Saturday.Tiwari said that on the one hand the trust of the people of Delhi in BJP is increasing and on the other India is emerging a great power in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Important political resolutions connected with the interest of the people of Delhi and the country will be moved in this rally. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the rally in the presence of former Yuva Morcha president Anurag Thakur and current Yuva Morcha president Poonam Mahajan," Tiwari said. The rally will be a positive beginning amidst increasing negativity in Delhi politics, he said. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Delhi president Sunil Yadav said, "With the pledge to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India, the youth will also be given information about the schemes of the central government for the youth of the country. On January 12, BJP Yuva Samvad was started and in continuation, a campaign 'Pehla Vote, Modi Ka Sankalp' will be launched." The BJP, in order to connect with Dalits, hosted a grand khichdi feast at the Ramlila Maidan on January 6. PTI SLB VIT SMN