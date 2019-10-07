BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit requests Centre to create separate administrative cadre for state

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit head Tapir Gao on Monday urged the saffron party-led government at the Centre to create a separate administrative cadre in the state for development of the sensitive region. Gao said the BJP leaders from the state will meet party's top leaders and Union ministers in the national capital."Being a border and sensitive state, a separate cadre is an acute need of Arunachal Pradesh for maintaining continuity of development activities, skilled human resource and institutional memory which are very crucial for increasing the pace of development in the state," he said.Arunachal Pradesh is presently a part of the AGMUT cadre, shared by Union territories and the states of Mizoram and Goa.On Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (retd) B D Mishra called on Union minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him a wide range of issues pertaining to the state, particularly a separate cadre of all India service officers for the state. "All BJP workers of Arunachal Pradesh earnestly appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to kindly look into the grievance expressed by the people of a frontier and sensitive state and create a separate administrative cadre for the state of Arunachal Pradesh," Gao said, adding that party's state unit on October 1 passed a resolution in this regard. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said several times that there is a need for separate cadre of IAS and IPS officers for the state. PTI JTR JTR SNESNESNE