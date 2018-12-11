BJP's countdown has begun as people reject communal politics: J&K Cong

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) A large number of Congress workers gathered at the party headquarters in Jammu on Tuesday and danced and raised slogans in support of the party following its good show in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress claimed the election trends and results showed that the countdown of the end of the BJP's electoral success has started.JKPCC president G A Mir said people have "rejected the divisive and communal" politics of the BJP.Congress workers celebrated the party's performance in the three states, where it is ahead of the ruling BJP. They assembled at the Congress headquarters and hailed the party leadership, beat drums and also distributed sweets.Mir said the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has emerged a strong force and there is a positive change in the mindset of people towards the party's policies.He claimed the Congress would emerge as the largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Mir said the foundation of the country was laid on secular ideas and harmony among various sections of the society in line with the pluralistic character of the nation."But political parties like BJP are spreading hatred and weakening the nation." PTI AB ABHABH