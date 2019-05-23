BJP's Kirron Kher leading from Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher is leading against her nearest rival and Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, as per EC trends. Kher is leading by 1,514 votes against four-time MP and former railway minister Bansal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kher had won the Chandigarh seat by defeating Bansal with a margin of 69,642 votes. PTI CHS SUN VSD CK