BJP's national council to meet on Jan 11-12 in New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will hold several meetings of the party's various wings across the country, including its two-day national council meeting on January 11-12 here, the party announced on Thursday. Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav shared details of various meetings to be held across the country. These include the two-day 'Scheduled Caste morcha' meeting, to be attended by its chief Amit Shahs, on January 19-20 in Nagpur.The 'Scheduled Tribe morcha' meeting will be held on February 2-3 in Bhubaneswar and the 'OBC morcha' on February 15-16 in Patna, Yadav told reporters after a meeting of the party's office bearers. The party's national council will be held on January 11-12 in the national capital, he said. The party's defeat in the assembly elections was not discussed in the meeting, Yadav said, adding that it was not on the agenda.