BJP's poor performance in assembly polls indicates people's anger: Akhilesh

(Eds: Updates with more quotes) Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) SP president Akhilesh Yadav said Tuesday the BJP's poor electoral performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were indicative of the people's anger against the Narendra Modi-led government.He said the results will have an impact on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "People have voted against the policies and programmes of the BJP...They have expressed their anger towardsPrime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led states," Yadav was quoted as saying in a party release.Earlier in the day, Yadav tweeted, "Jab ek aur ek milkarbante hai gyaarah, tab badey bado ki satta ho jaati hai nau dogyaarah (when one and one come together, it makes 11, and the power of the bigwigs eventually fade away)." PTI SAB NAV DPB