BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi takes oath as RS member

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, who took oath on Thursday as a Rajya Sabha member, described it as an honour and said he will always maintain dignity of the house.Trivedi was elected unopposed to the upper house from Uttar Pradesh. Thanking the BJP for giving him the responsibility, he said he would try and perform his duties to the best of his abilities. "It's an honour for me to become member of this prestigious house...I will maintain the dignity of the house," he said. Trivedi, who is articulate in both Hindi and English, makes his debut in Parliament after being associated with the BJP for a long time. PTI JTR JTR MINMIN