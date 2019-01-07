BJP's Udit Raj welcomes govt's decision on reservation

New Delhi, Jan 7(PTI) BJP lawmaker Udit Raj Monday welcomed the government's decision of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, saying it was a long pending demand and would benefit the upper castes.He rejected apprehensions that it will affect the castes already receiving benefits of the reservation in jobs and education."I welcome the government's decision. It was a long pending demand and I don't think it will have any negative impact on reservation provided to the reserved categories," Raj told PTI.The BJP North-East Delhi MP, who belongs to the Dalit community, has been vocal on social issues in the past and has often taken stands contrary to his party's position on matters like 'Bharat Bandh' called by Dalit groups and entry of women in the Sabarimala temple.In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet has cleared a 10 per cent job and education quota for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party.The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM