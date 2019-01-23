BJP's Vijay Goel meets Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, demands action against AAP

New Delhi, Jan 23(PTI) Union minister Vijay Goel Wednesday met Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbeer Singh and demanded action against the AAP and its leaders for running a "misinformation" campaign on the basis of allegations that names of 30 lakh voters have been deleted in Delhi.BJP also demanded that AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologise to people for the "propaganda"."The Chief Electoral Officer should conduct inquiry and take appropriate action against false propaganda by the AAP," Goel said in a statement.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been spreading "misinformation" by making "unsubstantiated allegations" of deletion names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi, he said after meeting the CEO.Surprisingly, names of less than 3.5 lakh votes have been deleted as against AAP's claim of 30 lakh. Deletion of voters' names in case of death, change in address or due to multiple entries is a normal process and every year 1-1.5 lakh names are removed. The total number of votes as per latest electoral rolls have come down by just around 1.19 lakh, he said."The AAP workers are making calls to people telling them about deletion of their votes and assuring to get it added to the voters' list," Goel said.Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta has written a letter to Kejriwal and demanded that he should apologise to the people for propaganda that the BJP has deleted names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi.The AAP has attacked the BJP, alleging it got 30 lakh votes deleted, mostly of Purvanchali, Muslim and Bania communities, in "collusion" with officials of the Election Commission. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM