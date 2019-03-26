BJP's Vijay Goel to interact with youngsters near Delhi University

New Delhi, March 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union minister Vijay Goel will interact with youngsters near Delhi University on Wednesday, seeking their support to re-elect BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls.Goel accompanied by his supporters will meet youths at Vishwavidyalay metro station near the varsity, said a statement from his office."Crores of youth benefitted by initiatives taken by Modi government," he said, adding that it is fully committed to meet the aspirations of the youth power of the country.He would also meet and interact with women, senior citizens and other sections of the society in the coming weeks to inform them about "successful" initiatives of the Modi government that benefit them directly, said the statement. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM