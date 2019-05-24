BJP's vote share in Haryana surges; Cong too records marginal increase

(Eds: Updating with details) Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The BJP's stupendous performance in Haryana, where it won all 10 Lok Sabha seats, saw its vote share surge to 58 per cent as compared to 34.7 per cent in 2014. The Congress, which failed to open its account in the state this time, too saw its vote share increase marginally as the state's other major party INLD was virtually wiped out. According to data made available by the Election Commission, the BJP's vote share in the 2019 polls was nearly 58.02 per cent as against Congress's 28.42 per cent. The Congress's vote share in 2014 parliamentary polls was 22.9 per cent and in 2019, despite losing all the 10 seats, the party saw a slight increase in its vote share. However, it was way below 41.77 per cent what the party enjoyed in 2009. The BJP, which won seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats it had contested in 2014, had managed to get a vote share of 34.7 per cent as compared to 17.21 per cent in 2009 when it failed to win any seat. In 2014, the Congress, which was ruling the state at that time, had lost eight of the nine seats it had won in 2009 and saw its vote share decline to 22.9 per cent as compared to 41.77 per cent in 2009. The Indian National Lok Dal, which was decimated in 2019 polls, registered a vote share of 1.89 per cent, which drastically came down from 24.4 per cent the former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala-led party enjoyed in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. INLD, which was once the main opposition party in Haryana, has seen its political graph slide after a vertical split in the party last year following a feud in the Chautala family. Among other parties, the AAP, which contested on three seats, had a vote share of 0.36 per cent while the share of the BSP, which fought eight seats, was 3.64 per cent. Share of NOTA votes was 0.33 per cent. The AAP, which unsuccessfully contested all the 10 seats for the first time in 2014, had then got a vote share of 4.2 per cent. The BSP, which failed to win any seat in 2014, had registered a vote share of 4.6 per cent. PTI SUN VSD SMNSMN