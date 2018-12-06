BJP's WB chief dares TMC to stop his party's rath yatra programme

Coochbehar (WB), Dec 6 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of trying to scuttle the voice of the opposition and dared it to stop his party's 'rath yatra' programme in the state.He said the BJP has full faith in the judiciary and has moved court seeking permission for the 'rath yatra' programme scheduled to start from here on Friday."From our past experiences we knew that we won't be granted permission for the programme. That is why we had approached the state government nearly a month back for police permission. But they kept on delaying the matter and now at the last moment they are denying us the permission," Ghosh said.The BJP moved the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday claiming the West Bengal administration and the police were not responding to its applications for permission to take out three rallies in the state from December 7.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is scheduled to kickstart the party's 'Save Democracy Rally', comprising three 'rath yatra', in the state.Ghosh said the TMC government do not have the constitutional right to decline the permission for holding a political programme.Every political party has the right to conduct its programme, he said."Who are they (TMC) to stop us," Ghosh asked, adding, "The intention of the TMC is to create a controversy and an untoward situation, so that they can put blame on us. But we won't fall into their trap."He alleged that in various parts of the state the BJP workers are being threatened by goons associated with the TMC."They (the TMC) are trying hard to stop our cadres from attending the rath yatra," he alleged. PTI PNT SUN RG NSDNSD