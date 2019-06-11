BJP's woman MP booked for threatening, assaulting constable: police

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) BJP's Dhaurahra MP Rekha Verma has been booked for allegedly threatening a police constable, who broke away from her convoy after escorting it till his police station's limits.An FIR was registered against the MP on Constable Shyam Singh's complaint, which alleged that she "humiliated" him and threatened him with "dire consequences" Sunday night.The complaint was lodged at the Mohammadi police station Monday."The unexpected incident has terrified me," said the constable, who also accused the MP in his complaint of assaulting him.Superintendent of Police Poonam said, "On the complaint of the aggrieved constable, an FIR has been lodged and the investigation into the allegations are on." MP Rekha Verma, however, termed the constable's allegations as "baseless" and "concocted." "I had pulled up the cop for his conduct but never raised my hand," she told reporters. She described the allegations as an outcome of her complaints against various irregularities at the Mohammadi police station.A police official said the alleged incident took place Sunday when the MP had come to Mohammadi to attend a programme of her party workers to celebrate her election victory.Constable Singh, who was driving an escort vehicle in the MP's cavalcade returning from Mohammadi, left the convoy after escorting it till Pathgawan of the police station's jurisdiction, he said. As the constable was driving back, the MP allegedly called him up on the mobile phone of another constable accompanying him and asked them to come back, the official said. As the two constables returned, she was allegedly furious at them for leaving the convoy and "humiliated and threatened him with dire consequences", the official said. Police said the FIR has been registered under sections 504, 506, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 504 pertains to the offence insulting somebody with an intention to breach public peace while section 506 relates to threatening someone with varying consequences, including death, in which case the accused attracts a jail term up to seven years on conviction. Sections 332 and 353 pertain to causing physical hurt to a public servant in a bid to deter him from discharging his legal duties. The offences under the two sections are punishable with jail terms of two years and three years respectively.Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders led by the party's district president Lokendra Pratap Singh called on Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Poonam Monday and handed them a letter demanding the withdrawal of the FIR against the party MP. Lokendra Pratap Singh said, "The FIR against an elected representative was unjustified and it had triggered resentment among party leaders." PTI CORR ABN RAXRAX