BJP's Yuvraj Singh wins Hamirpur bypoll

(Eds: Correcting day in intro) Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh on Friday won the bypoll to the Hamirpur assembly seat by a margin of over 17,846 votes, defeating his nearest rival Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Prajapati.Singh secured 74,374 votes, while Prajapati got 56,528 votes, the Election Commission said.In the bypoll on September 23, 51 per cent polling was recorded.The by-election in this seat was necessitated due to the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case. PTI ABNDPB