BJYM leader stabbed to death in UP

(Eds: Updates with compensation announced) Lucknow, Dec 4 (PTI) A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified persons in Mahanagar area here, police said Tuesday.Pratyush Mani Tripathi, 40, was attacked Monday night near Badshahnagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithi said. Tripathi was rushed to trauma centre of King George's Medical University where he was declared brought dead.An FIR was registered in the matter and a probe underway, the SSP said.Additional Chief Secretary (information) Avinish Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased.The chief minister has also directed the police to take stringent action against the accused persons, he said. PTI NAV/ABN DPB