BJYM leader's wife shot dead; family alleges dowry death

Barabanki (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) The wife of a BJP youth wing leader was allegedly shot dead in Fatehpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Sunday. Snehlata (28), the wife of Rahul Singh, a district-level office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was shot dead under mysterious circumstances late on Saturday night, the police said. The woman's father, Ramkumar, has accused his son-in-law of killing her for not fulfilling the dowry demands. He alleged that Snehlata's in-laws were demanding a car after her marriage on January 27. According to Singh, he and Snehlata were going to Daulatpur when suspected robbers stopped them and looted them. Singh alleged that he and his wife were beaten up, and when Snehlata resisted, she was fired at and died on the spot. Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said a case had been registered against Singh and five members of his family for dowry death. Police said the statements given by Singh were also being investigated. PTI CORR NAVHMB