BJYM's exercise to reach out to young voters in Modi's support

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP's youth wing will kick-start its "Vijay Lakshya 2019" from Saturday with a host of events, aiming to persuade close to 15 crore first-time voters to support the party in Lok Sabha polls so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Poonam Mahajan made the announcement at a press conference where she also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his barb at Modi that he ran away from the Rafale debate in Parliament and told a woman -- Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- to defend him. He has done his politics in the shadow of his mothers and that is why he made such "abhorrent" remarks, probably due to "embarrassment", Mahajan said. Speaking about BJYM programmes, she said about it will organise 18 programmes, including giving a chance to young voters to interact with senior BJP leaders, including its president Amit Shah, in the run-up to the polls across the country. The exercise will be launched on the last day of the party's two-day national council meeting starting Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. She claimed that Modi represents the aspirations of the young India and his development agenda will again be backed by young voters. The BJYM will reach out to the young people in the age group of 18-35 years by addressing over 10,000 youth volunteers at more than 100 districts via videoconference, seeking to connect with over 50 lakh youths, she said. There will also be a townhall on January 23 in which Modi will speak, she said. Other programmes include townhalls across the country, bike rallies, holding youth parliament and bringing youth icons and social influencers on board to reach out to young voters. The BJYM will also run "Pehla vote Modi ko" (first vote to Modi) campaign. To a question about the fate of woman reservation bill, she quipped that one session in Parliament is still left before the polls.