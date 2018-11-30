BKU members protest ban on old tractors in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a protest at the railway station here demanding to keep tractors out of the list of banned vehicles by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The green tribunal had on November 26, 2016, banned 10-year-old diesel vehicles, including tractors in Delhi-NCR roads to reduce pollution, which was challenged in the Supreme Court, but it was dismissed. The protesters also forcefully boarded a railway engine in protest against the district administration for seizing tractors of farmers. Security at the railway station has beefed up in light of protest, officials said. The Thursday protest was led by the national spokesperson of BKU, Rakesh Tikait, who said, the agitation will continue till their demands are not met. The union also demanded the ban on government vehicles including train engines which are older than 10 years and gheraoed a fisheries department jeep and a fire brigade vehicle too. PTI CORR MAZ RCJ