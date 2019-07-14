BL Santosh appointed BJP general secretary (organisation)

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Sunday elevated party's joint general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh as its general secretary (organisation), a day after Ramlal was moved back to the RSS after holding the post for over 13 years.Santosh, an RSS 'pracharak' with experience of electoral politics, especially in Karnataka, is considered a strong ideologue who is also well-versed with the poll dynamics.The BJP said in a statement that his appointment comes into immediate effect. Santosh was the party's general secretary (organisation) for eight years in Karnataka before he was made a national office bearer in charge of southern states in 2014. PTI KR CKCK