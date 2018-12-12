Black box-like audio-video recording system installed in trains: Gohain

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Devices similar to black box in aircraft have been installed in some trains to record the sequence of events incase of any accidents, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament Wednesday. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said railways has started installing loco cab audio video recording system (LCAVR) to record everything if there is an accident."Similar to a black box, the Indian Railways has started installing loco cab audio video recording system in diesel and electric locomotives. This system provides invaluable data to investigators which will help them in understanding the sequence of events leading to an accident and for identifying operational issues and human factors," he said. Twenty six locomotives have already been installed with the system, he said. Gohain said Rs 100.40 crore has been sanctioned in the budget 2018-2019 for acquisition of 3,500 such systems. PTI ASG KJ