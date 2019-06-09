Black-crested Bulbul sighted in Dudhwa as experts conduct bird count

Lakhimpur Khiri, Jun 9 (PTI) The black-crested Bulbul was spotted after several years in Dudhwa as the counting of birds during summer season was held from June 7 to June 9, an official said on Sunday.Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Ramesh Kumar Pandey told PTI, "Experts from Katarniaghat Foundation, Ruhelkhand Nature Club and WWF-India apart from Dudhwa nature guides visited a number of locations inside Dudhwa National Park and Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary. The experts photographed the winged species and recorded their data.""The data collected by counting teams would be compiled and analysed in next few days to ascertain the number of bird species found in Dudhwa," he added.Pandey informed that during the counting, experts sighted the black-crested Bulbul, which was sighted in Dudhwa after several years. The black-crested Bulbul is a bird species with a black head and deep yellow body.Notably enough, during the winter bird-count, the experts had sighted five new species of birds in Dudhwa which included Maroon Oriole, Eurasian Sparrowhawk and short-eared eagle owl. The sighting of black-crested Bulbul after several years has come as a great joy for the authorities and bird lovers, he said.Renowned ornithologist Asad Rahmani, who arrived in Dudhwa on Sunday told PTI, "The summer bird count helped to discover the native bird species in Dudhwa as in winter, migratory birds also join here." Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, which is located on the India-Nepal border, is home to over 450 bird species, tigers, leopards, wild elephants, swamp deer, one-horned rhinos besides hundreds of other wild animals and reptiles.Its rich wildlife, massive forest cover and fabulous flora and fauna attracts tourists and wildlife research scholars every year. PTI CORR NAV RHL