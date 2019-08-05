Black day in constitutional history of India: Chidambaram on Article 370 move

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Terming the revoking of Article 370 a "catastrophic step", the Congress accused the BJP of taking the decision "for votes" and said it marks a "black day" in the constitutional history of India. The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram said, "We anticipated a misadventure, but did not think in our wildest dreams that they will take such a catastrophic step." "Today is a black day in the constitutional history of India," he said outside Parliament. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad accused the BJP of taking the decision "for votes". He also alleged that the party is playing with unity and integrity of the state. PTI ASK AAR