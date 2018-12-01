Black Eyed Peas, Enrique Iglesias face backlash over planned concert in Saudi Arabia

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Pop band Black Eyed Peas and other performers are being slammed by human rights activists over their planned appearances at a music festival in Saudi Arabia next month. Officials from Saudi Arabia have been under intense scrutiny since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the country's differing accounts of his death.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Human Rights Foundation has claimed that it has a long list of violations perpetrated by Saudi Arabia and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS."It is outrageous that these artistes, who millions of people admire and idolize, have agreed to do business with the murderous regime of MbS," said Human Rights Foundation chairman Garry Kasparov, the former chess champion.The Black Eyed Peas, Enrique Iglesias, Jason Derulo, OneRepublic, David Guetta and Amr Diab, are set to perform at the Saudi Ad Diriyah E-Prix, an all-electric Formula E auto racing series and multi-day music festival. "The hypocrisy of these musicians, who have previously called upon their fans to stand up for social justice and human rights, will destroy their credibility and reputation," Kasparov added.He said he wants all the artistes to "cancel their performances immediately" and apologise to their millions of fans and also to the thousands of people "who have been unlawfully imprisoned and tortured at the hands of the Saudi government". PTI SHDSHD