'Black-ish' spin-off episode to star Anders Holm and Tika Sumpter

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Actors Anders Holm and Tika Sumpter are set to star in a prequel episode of "Black-ish" spin-off.ABC is developing a prequel to the popular series that would focus on Tracee Ellis Ross' character Rainbow, reported Variety.Holm will play Paul, Rainbow's father, while Sumpter will play her mother, Alicia.Arica Himmel, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christina Anthony, Gary Cole and Ethan William Childress also feature in the episode.The episode could potentially serve as the basic concept for the prequel, which would be the second spin-off of "Black-ish" after "Grown-ish". PTI SHDSHD