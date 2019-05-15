'Black Mirror' to return on June 5; Mylie Cyrus, Anthony Mackie to star

Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) "Black Mirror" is coming back with its fifth season on June 5, Netflix announced Wednesday.The new installment of the sci-fi anthology series, which explores the negative impact new technology on the modern world, comes hot on the heels of the interactive stand-alone "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" at the end of 2018. The fifth season will star Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.It will consist of three all-new stories from creator Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones. According to Variety, Cyrus will play a performer with thousands of fans who appears to have undergone a transformation in order to rise to a higher level of fame in meta storyline."Black Mirror" was renewed last year in March. PTI RDS BKBK