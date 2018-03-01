Black pepper and ginger ease in lacklustre trade

Mumbai, Mar 01 (PTI) Black pepper and ginger unbleached eased in an otherwise lacklustre spices market here today following subdued demand from stockists and retailers.

While, all other spices held stable in absence of necessary buying activity.

Black pepper rd slipped by Rs 5/10 per kg to Rs 410/480 from Wednesdays closing level of Rs 415/490 and ginger unbleached edged down by Rs 4 per kg to Rs 121 as against Rs 125.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs with previous rates in brackets):

Black pepper (per kg) 410/480 (415/490), ginger unbleached (per kg) 121 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 13,800 (13,800), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 13,500 (13,500), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 16,500 (16,500), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 15,500 (15,500). PTI BPD ANS ANS