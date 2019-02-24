'Black Widow' film won't be R-rated: Marvel head Kevin Feige

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (PTI) Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the "Black Widow" standalone film will not be rated 'R'.The studio head quashed the rumours surrounding the movie's rating saying the film, to be fronted by Scarlett Johansson, was never considered for a rating above PG-13."It never was going to be (R-rated). "Somebody writes, 'I hear it's R-rated!' And then everybody writes it up," Feige told ComicBook.com. When asked if this could be considered as him officially dismissing the rumour, he responded, "Yes. Correct."The highly anticipated film will star Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers. Cate Shorthand of "The Berlin Syndrome" fame is attached to direct. PTI RDSRDS