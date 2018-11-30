'Blade Runner' anime series in works

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) "Blade Runner" will soon make it to the small screen as an animated series.According to Variety, Alcon Television Group has partnered with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll to produce and distribute a new anime series inspired by "Blade Runner 2049".Titled "Blade Runner-Black Lotus" the series will consist of 13 half-hour episodes. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the story will take place in 2032 and will include some established characters from the "Blade Runner" universe."I first saw 'Blade Runner' in 1982, at age 11. It has remained one of the defining films of my life. To be able to explore more of this universe, with the incredible talent we have on board, is a dream come true," said Jason DeMarco, SVP and creative director of Adult Swim on-air. The series will be produced by animation studio Sola Digital Arts. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama will direct all episodes of the premiere season.Shinichiro Watanabe will serve as creative producer. Watanabe previously wrote and directed the anime short film "Blade Runner Black Out 2022", which served as one of three anime short prequels to "Blade Runner 2049". PTI SHDSHD