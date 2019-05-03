Blake Lively pregnant with third child

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting their third child together. Lively, 31, revealed her pregnancy when she appeared on the red carpet of New York City premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" with Reynolds. The couple, who tied the knot two years ago, are already parents to daughters four-year-old, Inez and James, two.Reynolds, 42, has not made any formal announcement on social media. PTI RB SHDSHD