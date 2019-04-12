BLAZE protocol introduces multi-dimensional ledger to solve blockchain's scalability dilemma

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze, a first of its kind block-lattice protocol designed for the ever-expanding needs of the digital economy, is commencing its private token sales and has already attracted interest from notable crypto-funds such as CRC Capital. Blaze was founded by several technopreneurs including CEO Ankur Maheshwari, who is also Founder/CEO Deqode, a prominent blockchain development firm with 200 developers and counts big names in the blockchain space as clients. Jeremy Khoo, Managing Partner CRC Capital and Group CEO IFG Group also comes on board as Chief Product Officer. Blaze's unique infrastructure offers three advantages: making the governance effortless, improving the transaction processing speed and reducing blockchain bloat. The protocol has been designed to be robust and secure to support mission-critical applications. At the same time, it is flexible and resilient to keep up with the ever-changing needs of the industry. "Having built and supported countless blockchain projects, it always comes down to how scalable versus decentralised the blockchain layer is, which is never answered convincingly," says Ankur Maheshwari, "We therefore endeavoured to solve this complex problem, and believe we have the solution now." Blaze also provides a blockchain-as-a-service platform where businesses can set up their own isolated ecosystem without worrying about the security or a need to code. With features like lightweight smart contracts, smart transactions, built-in voting, messaging and more - Blaze ensures that the businesses transition fluently into the next era of technology. With the token sales, Blaze looks to expand on its already substantial developer base and onboard high volume clients seeking the benefits of the blockchain as well as a highly scalable solution. Blaze will also commence building an open, permissionless e-commerce ecosystem that promises to be fast, scalable and register lowest fees. With a seasoned blockchain entrepreneurial team in the fintech, IT development and e-commerce spaces, the Blaze community can look forward to major partnerships and utility on the tokens from a network as well as transactional commerce perspective. "Blaze has been in active development for a while now, and has registered major interest from its fundraising activity," says Jeremy Khoo, "From an e-commerce angle, IFG Group is glad to partner up and believe that we have finally found a solution to build an open commerce system for millions of users." Blaze is supported by a strong technical team of more than 200 active developers. The Blaze protocol has been patented on its block-lattice technology and is built in collaboration with the Institute of Engineering and Technology, India. More information on the Token Sales can be found at http://blazeprotocol.io Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190411/2433350-1logo PWRPWR