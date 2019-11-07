Blessed to witness greatness: Abhishek on father Amitabh Bachchan's 50 years in cinema

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Calling himself not just a son but also a fan, Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday congratulated father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on his golden jubilee in Indian cinema.Bachchan's debut film "Saat Hindustani" released on November 7 1969. "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate," Abhishek wrote on social media alongside a black and white picture of his father."Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you," the actor added.The father son duo have worked together in several films such as the "Sarkar" series, "Paa", "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna". PTI BK RDS RDS BKBK