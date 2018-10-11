Blingbird Launches First-of-its-Kind Luxury Experiential Journeys in the Country

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Discover a destination with an exclusive experiential touch and finesse to up the wow factor The founders of Blingbird, being luxury travellers themselves, recognized a growing need for curated exciting itineraries that promise a combination of luxury and experiential for bucket-list-worthy unique destinations. Keeping that in mind, Blingbird was born out of the growing demand for travel options in this segment. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766899/Blingbird_Logo.jpg )The market is overloaded with offers and deals, enthusiastically promoted by travel agents, offering new destinations at throw away prices. This has led to a cookie-cutter mindset to the very idea of travel. All they are really offering is a chance to touch ground and are simply fostering a rising class of mindless tourism versus creating a true authentic experience. Even though there is a market for budget traveller, the evolved premium quality travellers have very few choices or may be none. They have to sit back and give 100 hours of research to find a solution.The market of travellers has changed and Blingbird serves the best to this demanding market. The concept got flooded with inquiries rising from premium luxury travellers of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad Region, with Chennai and Coimbatore too coming in.Immersive travel that includes everything that a destination can offer with a creative touch added by Blingbird Luxury has been greatly appreciated in the whole country by exquisite travellers. It brings a complete solution to exhaustive search for a unique journey & exclusive luxury filled itinerary. Blingbird has incorporated three levels of travel style options to cater to the needs of the luxury travel segment. The Paragon, will be for the traveller for whom every journey is an epitome of style, comfort, and opulence. The Paragon Traveler is a true connoisseur, one who is on the hunt for the rare, precious, and unique. A signature of the Paragon style are charter flights for less travel time, allowing one to visit remote places and spend more time exploring. The Elite journeys are for the discerning traveller, who enjoys the comfort of seamless travel in a luxury setting. 4 and 5 star accommodations and the exclusivity of private experiences is an important component of a travel plan for them. The Noble journeys are for the avid traveller who will not compromise on experiences. Travel today has become more activity based and the noble journey is an opportunity for the budding experiential traveller. They are an exploratory bunch, whose emphasis is on personal growth along with comfortable stays and transfers. They thrive in the social setting of a small group and enjoy an immersive cultural experience. Look into Blingbird's exclusive curated journey, travelling to discover Norway in February & March and get the first look of Blingbird journeys that shall bring that urge in anyone to join this exciting action-filled trip.About Blingbird: Blingbird facilitates and proposes an exclusive set of experiential journeys in a year, to world's best and unique destinations. These journeys are offered and designed for today's premium travellers who are done with the ordinary and are hungry for more. In an unconventional style and away from the regular approach of travels offered in the market, Blingbird's experiential travel sets a whole new standard to experiencing a destination in total comfort and luxury.For more information, visit: https://www.blingbird.co/Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/blingbird_luxurytravel/ Facebook- https://m.facebook.com/blingbird.travel/ Source: Blingbird Travel House PWRPWR